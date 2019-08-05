Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. This week, we highlight businesses in Dubuque, Galena Ill., and Platteville, Wis.
When Tonette McGruder took a hard look at the Galena shopping experience, she saw a sizable disconnect between the men and the women who sauntered down Main Street.
“There are so many shopping options for women,” she said. “A lot of the men end up sitting on park benches, twiddling their thumbs.”
McGruder and her friend Brady Liberg believe their new business will give men the Galena hangout they so sorely need.
Nine Generals Cigar Co. recently opened its doors at 243 N. Main St. True to its name, the shop offers a wide selection of premium cigars.
McGruder emphasized that the store carries quality products “that cannot be found in a convenience store,” but she said the cigars are still affordable. Pipes and tobacco products soon will round out the inventory for smokers.
McGruder said the shop offers other male-oriented inventory, including a variety of shaving and grooming products. Eventually, the owners hope to add an on-site barber capable of giving customers a straight shave.
The owners also envision creating a space in which visitors can play chess or checkers.
“We want to give the guys a place to come and hang out,” McGruder said.
The owners are no strangers to the cigar business. Liberg and his father, John Liberg, previously operated cigar shop Churchill & Burns in Galena.
The new operation’s moniker is a nod to Galena’s history. McGruder explained that the name references the nine civil war generals who called Galena home.
Eventually, the shop plans to sell specialty cigars named after each of the generals.
The business is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It can be reached at 815-312-5373.
RESTAURANT CHANGES HANDS
For more than 20 years, Chad Holstein has remained an integral part of the day-to-day operations at Country Kitchen restaurant in Platteville.
Now, he is getting used to an even bigger role at the popular diner. Holstein became a co-owner on July 1.
“I have a lot of the same responsibilities,” he said, referencing his time as general manager. “But it is a little different coming in the front door knowing the buck stops with you now.”
Holstein and Craig Dougherty, the majority owner, purchased the business from Tom and Renee Sigwarth, who had owned Country Kitchen for 12 years.
Tom Sigwarth said he enjoyed his time at the helm of the restaurant.
“In a small town, you really get to know your customers,” he said. “We had a lot of regulars, and it was always nice checking in with them.”
Sigwarth also owns Platteville’s Dairy Queen. He will continue to run that operation.
Country Kitchen employs more than 50 people. Many have worked there for decades, including a trio of staffers who have been there for about 40 years.
“You don’t see that a lot in this day and age,” Sigwarth said.
Holstein said customers soon might notice some minor menu changes, including new appetizers and an increased selection of adult beverages.
For the most part, however, the new owners will stick with the status quo.
“This place has been successful for a long time,” Holstein said. “I think my mindset is, more or less, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. We just want to carry on the tradition.”
Country Kitchen is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It can be reached at 608-348-3041.
DOWNTOWN ERA ENDS
A Dubuque real estate and appraisal business has closed its Bluff Street office, marking the end of a nearly four-decade stint in the city’s downtown.
Continental Realty and Felderman Appraisals recently shuttered its office at 55 Bluff St. Real estate broker and appraiser Bob Felderman, however, confirmed that the business now will operate out of his home on Southgate Drive.
“The business will continue operating, but at a slower pace,” he said.
The closure of the office marked the end of an era in more ways than one.
Felderman noted that his father, Jack, retired this summer after spending more than four decades in the industry. He always had maintained a downtown office, operating the business out of locations on Iowa Street, Jackson Street, 14th Street, Central Avenue and Main Street.
“We have always had that downtown presence,” Bob Felderman said.
The business operated out of the building at 55 Bluff St. for the past 12 years. That structure is now for sale.
Continental Realty and Felderman Appraisals can be reached at 563-557-1465.