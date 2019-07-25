Barb O'Brien honors her late brother with ice cream each year at the Dubuque County Fair.
Karle Steffen worked as a dairy herd supervisor before his death in 2007. After he passed away, O'Brien's parents made a donation in his name to the Dubuque County Dairy Promotion Association, which runs a food booth at the annual fair.
"We come every year to get ice cream in his name," O'Brien said. "It's a cool thing to do."
Food is an integral part of the Dubuque County Fair, and many fair-goers come to the fairgrounds with their favorites in mind.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with several visitors to the fair on Thursday to ask them about their most-loved fair foods. Here are some of their responses:
- "It's always the lemonade. I was in 4-H as a child, and we always had dairy cattle here that we showed. And the lemonade stand was always our go-to." -- Jenny Rang, 34, Dubuque
- "Cheese fries -- I just don't ever eat them anywhere else." -- Morgan Ryan, 30, Bernard, Iowa
- "The lemonade stand and the dairy association's ice cream. My husband's family are dairy farmers, and the lemonade stand is a place his family always stopped." -- Kelly Duschner, 32, Dubuque
- "I like the lemonade. I like the color." -- Kylie Duschner, 3, Dubuque
- "Fries and maybe (turkey legs). They just cook (the turkey) and they just hand it to you right away so it's fresh. (The fries), they put, I don't know, probably a secret ingredient on it because it's really good." --Ruby Hallberg, 9, McGregor, Iowa
- "Funnel cake and corn dogs. Funnel cake, I really like the flavor and the powdered sugar ... and I like sweets. I like corn dogs because the breading on it just gives more flavor to it." -- Lucy Kessler, 9, Monona, Iowa
- "I had the walking taco, which was pretty good, but now I see this sign for breaded pork tenderloin, so I've got to try try that." -- Stephanie Patterson, 56, Augusta, Ga.
- "I like the chicken strips at the 4-H booth because they taste good." --Adam Hunt, 6, Cascade, Iowa
- "I like the pork tenderloin the best. It's just a good flavor. ... I just like any kind of pork really well because I used to raise pigs myself." -- Ralph Hunt, 79, Cascade
- "Personally, I always make sure to head to the lemonade stand. But this year, I decided to go all in and try the 'Pig Pen' from Rockin' 5K BBQ. It's a bread bowl full of macaroni and cheese, beans, pulled pork and coleslaw. It was great, but I think it's going to take me a while to eat the whole thing." -- Allie Hinga, Telegraph Herald reporter, Dubuque (Because when you send a reporter to write about food at the fair, she has to at least try something)