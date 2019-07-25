EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The parent company of an East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer facility on Wednesday announced a cash dividend of 14 cents per share.
In its quarterly earnings report, CVR Partners said the dividend will be paid Aug. 12. The move comes along with a report of $19 million in net income in the quarter that ended June 30.
CVR reported net sales of $138 million in the second quarter. That compares to net sales of $93 million for the same period in 2018, when the company saw a net loss of $16 million.
CEO Mark Pytosh said that wet weather impacted the spring planting season, but demand for fertilizer has been strong.
“Despite the weather impacts, we experienced solid demand for fertilizer during the second quarter and were able to deliver significant volumes of product to customers at netback prices much higher than the second quarter 2018,” Pytosh said in the release.
The East Dubuque facility features a 1,075-ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 1,100-ton-per-day urea ammonium nitrate unit, according to the release.