EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Three weeks after a fight involving East Dubuque’s mayor, city officials still will not release documents related to the incident.
Officials told the Telegraph Herald that the reports are part of a pending investigation. But the city manager said more than two weeks ago that any further investigation would be handled by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and the sheriff said Friday that his department has not been contacted to look into the incident.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand was in a physical altercation on July 11 outside a Sinsinawa Avenue bar with Scott Montgomery, of East Dubuque. Montgomery previously said he inappropriately “grabbed” the mayor inside the bar, and then VanOstrand followed him outside, threw him to the ground and shouted at him. Montgomery took responsibility for the altercation.
On July 15 and 16, City Manager Loras Herrig declined to release documents related to the incident. He said East Dubuque police handled the initial investigation, but any further investigation into the incident would be handled by the sheriff’s department to avoid the “appearance of a conflict of interest.”
This week, the TH again filed a Freedom of Information Act request for documents related to the incident. The request was denied in writing by City Attorney Terry Kurt on the basis that such documents are exempt from being released because they are part of a pending investigation.
But Sheriff Kevin Turner said Friday that his department had not received a request from East Dubuque to investigate the incident.
After speaking with Turner, the TH contacted Herrig again. He said the investigation still is considered to be open and that he could not provide further comment.
When asked why the investigation still was open, he declined to comment and referred questions to Kurt.
Kurt did not return an email or calls Friday seeking comment for this story. VanOstrand declined to provide comment for this story.