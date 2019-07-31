CASSVILLE, Wis. — By walking just a few miles, visitors to Nelson Dewey State Park can traverse bluffs, a prairie and a farming village designed to transport visitors back to the 1900s.
“It’s just a great place to get away, and (it is) relatively inexpensive,” said Chad Breuer, property supervisor for the park.
Nelson Dewey State Park offers hiking and camping opportunities just a short distance from the estate of Wisconsin’s first governor.
“I think this is truly a hidden gem,” Breuer said.
As Breuer drove along the road at Nelson Dewey, his truck emerged into a clearing along a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. Behind the scenic vista, a group of Native American burial mounds dotted the landscape.
“Peaceful,” Breuer said. “I think that’s a good word.”
A paved road winds through a forested area out to quiet campgrounds. Campers seeking a particularly good view can reserve walkout sites and carry their gear to secluded campgrounds overlooking the Mississippi River.
While the campsite stays reasonably busy, visitors who decide on a last-minute trip often can find open spots and make same-day reservations, Breuer said. Visitors also can access about 1.5 miles of short hiking trails.
The park is a short drive from Cassville, where visitors can stock up on groceries and take advantage of amenities such as the city pool and a boat landing.
“This is definitely a place for a first-time camper,” Breuer said.
Park visitors also can tour the site of inaugural Wisconsin Gov. Nelson Dewey’s house and learn about life at the turn of the 20th century at the nearby Stonefield Historic Site.
Dewey’s original home burned down in the 1870s, but a subsequent owner constructed a new home from the remaining foundation in the 1890s.
Visitors to Stonefield also can visit the State Agricultural Museum, which houses the oldest tractor in North America, according to Susan Caya-Slusser, southwest sites regional director for Wisconsin Historical Society, which manages the historic site.
The site also features a recreated 1901 progressive farmhouse and buildings that emulate a 1900s farming village.
“(It) just really takes people back in time and really sets the stage for rural life in Wisconsin,” Caya-Slusser said.
Erika Herman and Lucas Hennessey, both of Milwaukee, headed to Nelson Dewey State Park for the first time recently to camp at one of the walkout sites along the Mississippi River.
During the trip, the two hiked and found a business in Cassville that took them out to canoe the Grant River. They also toured the Stonefield site.
“I loved the hiking trails,” Herman said. “And I think, too, just the seclusion of our space was really great.”