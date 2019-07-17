Dubuque City Council members this week approved plans for a $3.2 million overhaul of Chaplain Schmitt Island.
The project will include the addition of several amenities at Veterans Memorial Plaza, improvements to the East 16th Street bridge, the possible installation of a roundabout at East 16th Street and Admiral Sheehy Drive and an amphitheater.
Costs for the project will be covered by Dubuque Racing Association, the nonprofit license-holder for both of the city’s casinos.
Consultant RDG Planning and Design included a timeline in the plan presented this week.
First up will be the re-imagining of Veterans Memorial Plaza.
“It’s a beautiful memorial now,” said Gary Dolphin, a member of the planning task force behind the project. “But in the next year, you’ll see that pond on 16th Street transformed into not only a beautiful waterway, but a destination for families and individuals to just hang out and enjoy the sunshine.”
The project will grow out from the existing memorial and helicopter installation. Crews will add green space, landscaping, colored LED lighting and a boardwalk.
The centerpiece will be a walkway spiraling out from the memorial over the pond, ending with a lit replica stack of the U.S.S. Oklahoma. The ship was where the island’s namesake, Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt, lost his life in a heroic rescue effort during the 1942 attack on Pearl Harbor.
“There will be places for people to reflect, pay respects, to honor the loved ones they’ve lost, but also a renewed pond that uses ecological design principles, cleans it up, gives it a new look and context,” said RDG engineer Ryan Peterson.
Bids are being solicited now for this phase of the project, according to Peterson. Work is anticipated to start in late August or early September. Mother Nature permitting, he said, a ribbon-cutting would be set for Memorial Day 2020.
Peterson said the team sewed the approach used for Veterans Memorial Plaza through the entire fabric of the plan.
“We want to make sure we weren’t planning in a silo,” he said. “We wanted to do things that would improve the community, attract people to come here and be something people who grew up there could enjoy.”
With a built-out attraction at the plaza, task force members wanted a good way for folks to get there. So the next phases of the project are improvements to the East 16th Street bridge and gateway.
A feasibility study of widening the pedestrian walkway alongside the bridge found that the structure of the bridge is satisfactory, but that nonvehicle access was limited, unsafe and not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The current walkway, located between the concrete wall separating traffic and its edge, is only 4 feet, 3 inches wide.
It is frequently used. In the ten minutes between 2:20 and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, for instance, four cyclists and two pedestrians used it. All the while, vehicle traffic was swift and steady on the bridge.
The approved plan is to widen it to a 10- to 12-foot multi-use trail and soften the hairpin turns that connect it to trails off and below the bridge.
City Council Member David Resnick asked if a separate pedestrian bridge might be a better option.
“Even when you widen the bridge, you’ll have cars uncomfortably close,” he said. “People love pedestrian bridges.”
WHKS engineer Mike Shimkus said that option was explored and deemed significantly more expensive and unnecessary.
“From a safety perspective, (a concrete barrier) is a common detail,” he said. “We can put up higher railings on top of the concrete. There are a lot of items to increase a sense of safety. But it is safe now. If a vehicle goes scraping into that, it will hold that on the roadway.”
Aesthetically, the plan also includes a stylized arch over the bridge, signifying a visitor’s arrival at Chaplain Schmitt Island.
While the widened walkway and arch are being realized, the plan calls for a study of traffic over the bridge to determine the next best move.
Both of those pieces are expected to run from 2020 to 2021.
The next expected piece is a roundabout at the intersection of East 16th and Admiral Sheehy Drive, a possibility that will be explored during the traffic study.
All of this is going to prove necessary, posited Kevin Lynch, vice chairman of the DRA board of directors and a member of the task force.
“We’re showing a timeline out four or five years, but that will go by very quickly,” he said. “It needs to go by quickly for improvements we want to see on Schmitt Island.
“That 16th Street bridge is the only access point to that island. Everything gets funneled through there. After a hockey game or concert, everything gets tied up there. As we add more things to do and more acts at (Q Casino and Hotel), that is only going to grow.”
To that end, the plan also includes the development of an amphitheater on the island, which would occur from 2022 to 2024, to both capitalize on the popularity of concerts at Q Casino and to show off the river and natural landscape of the area.