EPWORTH, Iowa — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the man who was driving a golf cart when a Dubuque man fell off it this weekend, resulting in a “serious head injury.”
The injured man, Bradley Wolfe, remained in the intensive care unit Tuesday, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday listed his age as 41, while a previous release stated it was 42.
Authorities previously stated that, at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s department, Epworth police and emergency medical services personnel responded to the area of 501 First Ave. NE for an incident involving a motorized golf cart. Upon arrival, Wolfe was found lying on the shoulder of the road.
An investigation revealed Wolfe was riding on the rear-facing seat on the back of a golf cart. As the cart traveled south on the roadway, Wolfe fell off, striking his head on the pavement.
He was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he remains.
Authorities reported that when they arrived on scene, the golf cart and its driver had fled the area.
Witnesses identified the driver as Douglas Ernzen, 40, of Epworth. Ernzen was located later Saturday night and admitted to driving the golf cart when the fall occurred, authorities announced Tuesday.
The investigation into the incident continues.