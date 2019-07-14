A new City of Dubuque skate park will open next week.
The park, located at Flora Park, will open at noon Monday, July 15. A ribbon-cutting celebration will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in coordination with Kids in Dubuque Skate, the local organization that helped raise funds for the effort.
The concrete park can be used for skateboards, skates, bicycles and non-motorized scooters. The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Security lighting and surveillance cameras have been placed at the park. The city does not assume any liability for injuries, according to a press release.