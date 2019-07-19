99th annual Elizabeth Community Fair
Today through Sunday, 310 N. West St., Elizabeth, Ill.
Today’s highlights include dairy and sheep show at 9 a.m. and Fantasy Truck Pullers at 7 p.m. Saturday’s schedule includes a parade at 11 a.m., a free lunch at noon for the first 500 people, ag olympics at 2:30 p.m. and live music beginning at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, the events include an 11 a.m. bean bag tournament. Full schedule at elizabethcommunity fair.com.
Dubuque ... and All That Jazz!
Today, Town Clock Plaza
5 to 9 p.m. Latest installment of the free summer concert series. Featuring Diamond Empire Band, of Des Moines, an ensemble showcasing a diverse range of songs, from Latin to pop and country music. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages available, as well as fare from food vendors. Kids Zone open from 6 to 8 p.m. Info: down towndubuque.org
Antique Road Show
Saturday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car show featuring pre-1972 automobiles on the banks of the Galena River. See how vehicles have changed over the years and talk to the owners. Cost: $2 for those 14 and older. Free for those 13 and younger. For more information, call 815-541-2313.
Fourth annual Southwest Music Festival
Saturday, Second Street, Platteville, Wis.
5 p.m. to midnight. Three acts set to hit the stage — at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Games to be held between sets. Event open to those 21 and older. Cost is $20 at the gate. Info: Platteville.com
Ghost Saturday
Saturday, Field of Dreams, 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, Iowa
7:30 p.m. Experience a “Ghost Sunday” on a Saturday night Laughter, music, a bit of baseball, pranks and family fun return in this 90-minute “greatest show on dirt.” Ballpark fare, beverages, souvenirs and free parking are available on site. Admission is free, but contributions welcome.