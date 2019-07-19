Best Bets: All that Jazz
Scott Cornwell and Susan Price dance during Dubuque ... And All That Jazz! in Dubuque on Friday, June 15, 2018.

 Jessica Reilly

99th annual Elizabeth Community Fair

Today through Sunday, 310 N. West St., Elizabeth, Ill.

Today’s highlights include dairy and sheep show at 9 a.m. and Fantasy Truck Pullers at 7 p.m. Saturday’s schedule includes a parade at 11 a.m., a free lunch at noon for the first 500 people, ag olympics at 2:30 p.m. and live music beginning at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, the events include an 11 a.m. bean bag tournament. Full schedule at elizabethcommunity fair.com.

Dubuque ... and All That Jazz!

Today, Town Clock Plaza

5 to 9 p.m. Latest installment of the free summer concert series. Featuring Diamond Empire Band, of Des Moines, an ensemble showcasing a diverse range of songs, from Latin to pop and country music. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages available, as well as fare from food vendors. Kids Zone open from 6 to 8 p.m. Info: down towndubuque.org

Antique Road Show

Saturday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car show featuring pre-1972 automobiles on the banks of the Galena River. See how vehicles have changed over the years and talk to the owners. Cost: $2 for those 14 and older. Free for those 13 and younger. For more information, call 815-541-2313.

Fourth annual Southwest Music Festival

Saturday, Second Street, Platteville, Wis.

5 p.m. to midnight. Three acts set to hit the stage — at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Games to be held between sets. Event open to those 21 and older. Cost is $20 at the gate. Info: Platteville.com

Ghost Saturday

Saturday, Field of Dreams, 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, Iowa

7:30 p.m. Experience a “Ghost Sunday” on a Saturday night Laughter, music, a bit of baseball, pranks and family fun return in this 90-minute “greatest show on dirt.” Ballpark fare, beverages, souvenirs and free parking are available on site. Admission is free, but contributions welcome.

