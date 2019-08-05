An orphaned river otter soon will call Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium home.
The museum announced this afternoon that the 15-month-old North American river otter would arrive at the facility within in two weeks and that “it is hoped that guests will be able to get a glimpse of him by late August.”
The animal was found in June 2018 and has been cared for since by “an experienced, independent rehabber” in Altoona, Iowa, with the aim of it being released back into the wild, according to a press release. However, it since has been recommended that “he would do better in a captive setting,” leading to his coming placement in Dubuque.
The release states that modifications already are being made to the Flooded Forest exhibit to accommodate the new arrival. Ducks and fish that had been in that exhibit have been moved.
“Our hope is this otter eventually shares space with another otter,” said Abby Urban, the museum’s curator of living collections. “However, for the immediate future, the new otter must follow our quarantine requirements for a period of time so we may assess his health, eating levels and acclimate him to his new environment.”
The museum has one other otter, Mama, who came to the facility in 2004, according to its website.