EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – The 15th annual East Dubuque Wingfest, coupled with a free concert by Little Texas, drew more than 3,700 people to the community’s downtown on Saturday, according to a social media post by organizer Dave Sendt.
The event featured restaurant owners and backyard grilling enthusiasts and included other vendors selling wine, beer, popcorn, ice cream and more.
The event was hosted by the East Dubuque Greater Events Foundation. Proceeds are earmarked for local organizations, such as the VFW and Lions Club. Wingfest is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the foundation