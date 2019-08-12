SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 John F. Kennedy Road.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Tuesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Relay of Voices — Mississippi River Storytelling and Dance Performance, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Connecting the voices of river communities by meeting with local residents and sharing stories through words and movement.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level, entrance on 13th Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Geek Out! Book Club, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Featuring “Mistborn: The Final Empire,” by Brandon Sanderson. Books are available to check out. For ages 18 and older.
LEARNING
Today
Milk Parties, 9:30 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Support group for moms and breastfeeding babies of all ages, pumping moms and pregnant women. Share victories and receive help with challenges.
Tuesday
Natural Momma Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn how to prepare your body for labor, consider options in birth planning and how to work with your body.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central Ave.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group, 5 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1100 Carmel Drive, studio room of the Caritas Center. Details: 563-663-0202.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church/Galena (Ill.) Convention Center, 900 Galena Square Drive. Helping people overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups of any kind. Details: 815-541-3977.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
The Great River Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Emergency Services Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Details: 563-588-9606, 563-663-5223 or tinyurl.com/y9h7que4.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.