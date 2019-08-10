For Resources Unite’s fifth annual awards dinner, leaders wanted to do something special.
The nonprofit has held its Outstanding Volunteer and Achievement Awards celebration at traditional venues for the past several years. The event has been a fundraiser as well, with hosts charging up to $100 per ticket.
This year, Director Josh Jasper said he realized that limited access to the event for the people who mattered most — the organization’s clients and volunteers.
“After serving more than 20,000 people last year, in good conscience, we wanted to have our entire community there, everybody we serve be able to come and really celebrate together,” he said. “We also wanted the donors to be able to meet the people they help as well.”
No ticket charge meant the organization needed to net the $45,000 they usually make at the fundraiser beforehand. Jasper said he explained that to sponsors — especially senior sponsor Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto — all of whom came through.
Friday evening, hundreds of kids, volunteers, clients, sponsors and the community gathered in the parking lot of Resources Unite on John F. Kennedy Road. They ate, played, danced and bid on auction items donated by area partners.
Most importantly, they celebrated those whose hard work has helped or been helped by Resources Unite.
“We are so excited to celebrate people who came to our office only a year ago with nothing, started completely over and are now graduated from NICC, entering the health field,” Jasper said. “We have a man who devotes all of his time to keeping a homeless shelter open for men. These are five special people.”
That last person is Jon Kelly, guest house coordinator for Almost Home. He said his organization and Resources Unite work closely together throughout the year, sharing resources and goods.
That is what Resources Unite is — a connector between services and people who need them.
Shanika Cox originally came to Resources Unite for help with household appliances and groceries, but heard about the organization’s work with Northeast Iowa Community College through Outreach Success Coach Samaria Neely. Now, she has her GED, nursing assistant certificate and is on her way through NICC’s nursing program.
“I love them,” Cox said Friday. “I love how they help. Whenever I come in here they’re always here for my family.”
Cox, Kelly, Perron Burnett, Tilla Lati and Dick McGrane all received awards for either their volunteerism or successes through Resources Unite’s programs.