The rock band 3 Doors Down is, for lack of a better phrase, three doors down from where it was in the mid-1990s — in health, in spirituality and in music.
The reason?
“We got sober,” frontman Brad Arnold told the Telegraph Herald in a recent phone interview. “You know, we started touring when I was 20 years old. By the grace of God, we found success right out of the gate. That’s a lot to handle when you’re only 20. There’s a lot to deal with. I think I was the youngest guy in the group at the time.”
Despite a few changes in the band’s lineup and the untimely death of its original lead guitarist, Matt Roberts, in 2016 from a prescription drug overdose, the past several years have ushered in somewhat of a renewal for 3 Doors Down.
“(Getting sober) is something I wish we would have done so long ago,” Arnold said. “It’s so much more fun now. We enjoy the energy we have on the bus. We enjoy getting out in front of crowds. It has been the biggest change. We’re just much more aware of the world around us. We grew up. Or at least we matured.”
The band hailing from Mississippi and best known for the hits, “Kryptonite,” “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You,” will perform tonight in Dubuque as part of Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters Stage summer concert series.
“People will probably hear a lot of songs they forgot they knew,” Arnold said. “That’s the most common comment we get from people is, ‘I can’t believe how many songs you had.’ We love it. We just try to put our stamp on creating a good-time rock show.”
Formed in 1995, the band has sold 16 million albums worldwide, received three Grammy Award nominations and earned two American Music Awards and five BMI Pop Awards.
Its debut album, “The Better Life,” was certified six-times RIAA platinum in 2000, fueled by the success of “Kryptonite.” And two years later, its sophomore album, “Away from the Sun,” saw similar success, earning triple-platinum status thanks to the singles “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You.”
The 2005 platinum album “Seventeen Days,” as well as 2008’s “3 Doors Down,” each garnered No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, while “Time of My Life” reached No. 3 on the charts in 2011.
The band released its sixth studio album, “Us and the Night,” which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 in 2016. It featured the single, “In the Dark.”
Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album. An anniversary album is in the works, with new material also simmering, as well as an accompanying tour.
“We’re constantly touring, and we’re still making music,” Arnold said. “It’ll probably be next year that we do some serious writing, but that’s what’s great about the change in the way music is released today. You don’t necessarily need to put out a new album to get new material heard and out to fans.”
Hitting the road is not something that gets old,
according to Arnold, who credited God with the longevity of 3 Doors Down.
“We absolutely love it,” he said. “God has given more than we ever could have imagined and has kept his hand around this group. To have the opportunity to still get up in front of people and sing songs and have them sing all of the words back to you, it’s nothing short of a blessing.”