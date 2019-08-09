if you go

What: 3 Doors Down, with special guest Black Stone Cherry

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, Back Waters Stage.

Cost: Tickets start at $49 at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services in the casino. The concert is open to all ages because it is an outdoor show. Children 10 and younger will be admitted for free.