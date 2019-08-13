MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A beloved figure at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in rural Maquoketa was severely injured in a tractor crash over the weekend.
The venue on Monday night confirmed that Marvin Franzen, of Maquoketa, suffered injuries that included two broken arms and a broken pelvis. An online announcement stated that he is being treated at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at about 11 p.m. Saturday to an overturned tractor near the intersection of 288th Avenue and 35th Street in rural Maquoketa, according to Karen Wells, administrator for the department.
She said the call for service indicated that the tractor had flipped over and the injured person was unconscious with suspected head injuries.
Codfish Hollow reports that the crash occurred prior to the conclusion of Saturday night’s concert by The Artisanals. The tractor driven by Franzen, a beloved figure at the music venue who pulls the wagon transporting attendees from the field in which they park to the barn site, went over an embankment and into a ditch.
In response to other comments made on that page, Codfish Hollow wrote that “luckily, there were only a couple people on the wagon (being pulled by the tractor at the time of the crash), and they are OK.”
However, Franzen, who is in his mid-70s, is expected to have an “extensive stay” at the Iowa City hospital, according to Codfish Hollow. He was in stable condition Monday and already had undergone one surgery, but “he is expected to have several more.”
“It is going to take some time to put our Marvin back together again,” the post states.
An online fundraising campaign has started for Franzen’s “tractor and medical expenses” at https://bit.ly/2Tq4lhg.