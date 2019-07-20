MONTICELLO, Iowa -- On the hottest day of the year, thousands of music fans in Jones County cooled themselves with chill jams from a pair of '90s alt-rock groups.
Hootie and the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies took the stage at the Great Jones County Fair, giving the surging, sweaty crowd a nostalgia-fueled show.
Canada's own Barenaked Ladies took the stage first. They performed "It's All Been Done" and "One Week," both hits from the band's 1998 album "Stunt," as well as jams like "Pinch Me."
“One week” by @barenakedladies at @JonesCoFair pic.twitter.com/xUGWtU1y2k— Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) July 20, 2019
Hootie and the Blowfish, fronted by country music star Darius Rucker, opened their set with "Hannah Jane." They also covered mega-hits like "I Go Blind," and even performed a unique take on R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion."
“I go blind” by @HootieTweets at @JonesCoFair pic.twitter.com/rVN5GC54KK— Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) July 20, 2019
Main stage entertainment continues at 8 p.m. tonight with performances from Kendall Marvel and Chris Stapleton. Sunday will feature sets from Christian rock groups TobyMac and We Are Messengers.