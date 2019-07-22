In 2018, more than 68,000 people attended the Dubuque County Fair, marking the highest turnout in a decade.
Fair officials are hoping that a combination of new attractions, crowd-pleasing entertainment and a free admission day will set the bar even higher this year.
“Every year we are trying to grow,” said Dubuque County Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz. “If you are not improving, you are going backwards.”
The 2019 Dubuque County Fair will kick off Tuesday and continue through Sunday night.
Admission to the fairgrounds will be free throughout opening day. The day will conclude with a complimentary concert by Doug Allen Nash, who will be performing tributes to Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond.
Kotz said the free admission day was requested by multiple community members. It is the first time he can remember the fair offering a no-cost day.
“I think it is a great idea,” he said. “We’re trying to get as many people out here as we possibly can so they can come and see what we have to offer. We figure if somebody comes once, they are going to enjoy themselves and come back for another day.”
Kotz said Tuesday’s “free day” is far from the only new addition to the fair in 2019.
Daily entertainment and attractions will include Aussie Kingdom, which will introduce patrons to kangaroos, lizards, snakes, wallabies and other animals from the Australian Outback.
Another new attraction will be a mobile escape room by Escape Room Dubuque. Attendees can participate in one-hour increments. The business is owned and operated by Woodward Communications Inc., the parent company of the Telegraph Herald.
Officials also have ramped up the Kidz’ Science Safari, an annual event that exposes youngsters to STEM activities. Kotz said this year it will feature a “Professor Newton” stage show that blends science with comedy.
Attendees also can enjoy a new petting zoo that allows kids to get up close and personal with rabbits, sheep, goats and other critters. This addition was made possible thanks to cooperation from 4-H families, Kotz noted.
He emphasized that the presence of such farm families remains part of the fabric of the annual fair.
Activities related to 4-H and FFA will take place throughout the week, with Friday serving as 4-H auction day.
“(The fair) is very family-oriented,” Kotz said. “When we plan the fair, the core is the same it’s been since the day it was established. It is about family, it is about friends and it is about celebrating our rich agricultural heritage.”
Live music also will remain a major draw.
Last year’s performers included rock band Halestorm and country music star Jake Owen.
For fair officials, the process of booking this year’s musical acts began just one month after the 2018 fair concluded.
The fair board’s vice president, Ann Schuster, said they booked the headliners in the early spring. She believes the main acts — country musician Chris Young and classic rocker Dennis DeYoung —align closely with the kind of music local fans demand.
“We had a lot of people requesting something a bit more nostalgic, some of that classic rock,” she said. “How can you go wrong with the lead singer of Styx?”
Styx is well known for power ballads such as “Lady” and “Come Sail Away.”
Gin Blossoms also will perform on the grandstand Saturday night, forming a one-two punch of rock music. They are known for hit songs “Hey Jealousy” and “Follow You Down.”
Schuster also emphasized that country remains on important part of the mix, noting that the genre has “a very avid fan base” in the tri-state area.
Chris Young will headline the Friday night live music. He’s had a string of No. 1 hits, including “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “The Man I Want to Be,” “Voices,” “Tomorrow,” “You,” “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Losing Sleep.”
The entertainment will be rounded out by a series of events on the fair’s dirt race track.
Sprint Invaders cars will be on display Wednesday night, a truck and tractor pull will take place Thursday and a demolition derby will be held on Sunday.
“One of the huge advantages to our fairgrounds is that race track and the ability to hold so many different kinds of events there,” Schuster said.