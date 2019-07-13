POTOSI, Wis. — The Potosi School District has announced the selection of three finalists for the position of superintendent, according to a press release.
The candidates — Kyle Ganson, Kurt Cohen and Robert Sailer — will return to the district Tuesday for a second round of interviews with the board, immediately after which the board hopes to make the final selection.
Ganson is a retired Superintendent from Colona, Ill. Cohen is the activities director and district assessment coordinator at Darlington Community Schools.
Sailer presently teaches mathematics in the North Crawford School District and was formerly the superintendent of Wauzeka-Steuben School District.
The board sought applicants after the district’s previous superintendent, Ron Saari, accepted the position of superintendent at the School District of Waupaca. The finalists were selected from a pool of 13.