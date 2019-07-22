The City of Dubuque is looking for a consultant to develop a plan to reduce the rate of poverty in the city.
City Council members recently approved soliciting proposals for the creation of an Equitable Poverty Prevention Plan for a maximum budgeted amount of $75,000.
According to the city, 16% of Dubuque’s 54,940 residents live in poverty.
“We had been looking at our poverty rate, especially among certain demographics where the rate is higher,” said city Planning Services Manager Laura Carstens. “Those poverty rates have been increasing over time.”
Data show that minority residents in Dubuque are significantly more likely to live in poverty than the national average. The rate of white Dubuque residents in poverty is just slightly above the national average.
In Dubuque, 60% of black residents live in poverty — 1,341 of the total 2,232 residents. The national average is 25.2%.
Residents of two or more races are living in poverty at a rate of 47.6%. The national rate is 18.4%.
Of Dubuque’s 1,059 Hispanic residents, 26% live in poverty, when the national average is 22%.
“If we’re not in poverty, we don’t understand what it’s like,” Carstens said. “We have to understand to get our arms around this.”
She said staff members were successful in reaching some residents in poverty during the Imagine Dubuque 2037 Comprehensive Master Plan development effort.
“We meet them where they are in ways that are comfortable for them,” she said. “We have established relationships — either us or our partner organizations.”
The planning process also would require examining existing programs to gauge success over time, looking at trends and best practices and creating performance metrics to track the success of this plan.
The selected firm will be charged with looking at self-sufficiency, economic and employment programs, internet and computer-training programs, access to affordable housing, nutrition and children’s meal programs, among many others.
This plan is not the first crack the city has taken at poverty problems. For years, it participated in its Dubuque Circles Initiative with partner organizations.
That program, according to city Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger, settled into the improved, ongoing Gaining Opportunities program in 2018.
Steger said the city’s plan will run alongside Gaining Opportunities until its conclusion. Then, staff will change Gaining Opportunities in response to the plan’s findings and goals.
Proposals are due to the city by Aug. 16. The full plan is due for final consideration by October 2020.