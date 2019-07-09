The building project to create Dupaco Community Credit Union’s future operations center in Dubuque has been awarded more than $8 million in historic tax credits.
The Dupaco Voices building renovation project will receive $8,590,043 in State Historic Preservation Tax credits in fiscal year 2020, according to a press release from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The release states that the Dupaco project was one of eight in the state to receive $29.2 million in tax credits.
The former Carr, Ryder & Adams Co. building in Dubuque’s Millwork District was used to manufacture windows, doors and cabinetry for years, and it later played host to the Voices from the Warehouse District arts festival through 2015.