Police said two people reported possible injuries from a rear-end crash Thursday afternoon in Dubuque.
According to a Dubuque police report, Peter J. Leisen, 46, of Dubuque, was stopped on U.S. 61 northbound at the intersection with Maquoketa Street at 3:11 p.m. Thursday.
Police said Leisen was rear-ended by Tonya N. Flenker, 43, of Maquoketa, Iowa. Both Leisen and Flenker reported possible injuries, but neither was transported from the scene via ambulance, according to police.
Flenker was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.