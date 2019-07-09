Dubuque police reported:
- Angellea S. Blackburn, 24, of 1783 Heeb St., No. 2, was arrested on a warrant charging second-degree theft on Monday. Court documents state that Blackburn stole and activated seven phones and took several phone accessories, and took $1,577 worth of cash sales from a register, while working on June 16, at Metro PCS, 400 Rhomberg Ave. The total estimated loss was valued at $4,383.97.
- Donald E. Bostic, 46, 2305 Queen St., reported the theft of three bicycles and a motorcycle with a total value of $990 from his residence between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.