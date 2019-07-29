FENNIMORE, Wis. — A new study suggests Southwest Wisconsin Technical College added nearly $160 million to the regional economy in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
That’s enough money to support one out of every 24 jobs in southwest Wisconsin, according to a recently completed economic impact study.
“It doesn’t matter what business I go to,” said Mandy Henkel, college effectiveness manager for the school. “There’s always someone who has been impacted by Southwest Tech.”
The study, completed by labor market analytics firm Emsi, details the economic impacts of the college and its students and alumni, as well as the school’s estimated return on investment for students and taxpayers.
The study found that Southwest Tech added $20.1 million in income to the region in the 2017-2018 fiscal year through its day-to-day operations. Students who relocated to the area or chose to stay in the area to attend the college added another $3.5 million in income.
Alumni yielded the greatest impact, adding $135.7 million in income to the economy.
Dennis Cooley, public relations manager for Southwest Tech, said more than half of school graduates end up staying in the region and thus play a key role in shaping its future.
The five counties in the college’s district are not growing overall, Cooley said, but school officials seek to increase the number of graduates who choose to stay.
That in turn adds to the workforce at a time when employers are seeking to fill positions across the region. Southwest Tech also provides training for businesses to help them become more efficient.
“How do they grow and get better? I think we’re a key part of that,” Cooley said.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of the Grant County Economic Development Corp., said Southwest Tech is his “go-to” entity for business training.
“With the additional training for these students comes additional wages that they’re paid,” Brisbois said. “And additional wages being paid means more houses being built, more products being purchased. And that’s better for the economy.”
Southwest Tech also can play a role in attracting new businesses to the area and encouraging existing businesses to expand, Brisbois said. The college employs a large number of people and pays good wages, which also impacts the local economy, he said.
“I like to have a stable and growing college, and that will have its benefits to the region unto itself,” he said.
Cooley said an education at Southwest Tech is a “good investment.”
“In a time where a lot of families are strapped because of debt from higher education, we are working really hard to keep those debt levels as low as possible,” he said.
College officials plan to use the study to “understand how we can better serve students and regional employers,” according to college President Jason Wood.
“We believe we are a key part to local economic development,” he wrote in an email.