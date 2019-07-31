The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Stacey O. Stewart, 29, of 1600 Butterfield Drive, No. 205, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging child endangerment. Court documents state that Stewart was involved in a disturbance on June 21 in the presence of his 2-month-old child.
- Jacob D. Galle, 26, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at about 12:25 a.m. Monday on John F. Kennedy Road near Asbury Road on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Kenneth E. Bishop, 46, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Sunday at 1877 Jackson St. on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state Bishop assaulted Pauline L. Manning, 33, of 1877 Jackson St., at her residence.
- Corelly M. Smith, 46, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East 16th Street on charges of third-offense domestic assault, driving while barred and violation of a no-contact order. Court documents state that Smith assaulted Courtney A. Smith, 37, inside Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
- Gerald C. Shannon, 41, of 411 W. Locust St., was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Friday near West Locust and Clark streets on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and two counts of driving with a revoked license.
- Chad P. Weekley, 43, was
- arrested at about 8:15 p.m. Friday at the correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Weekley, who was participating in a work-release program, failed to return to the facility after work Wednesday.
- January M. Taylor, 35, of 444 Angella St., No. 12, was arrested at about 6:55 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Iowa and West 16th streets on a charge of third-degree attempted burglary.
- Colton J. Hillery, 27, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at about 6:55 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Central Avenue and East 16th Street on a charge of interference with official acts and a warrant charging third-degree attempted burglary. He then was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of forgery and third-degree theft.
- Timothy G. McGraw, 19, of 1860 Loras Blvd., was arrested at about 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Locust Street on warrants charging operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and fifth-degree theft.
- Bradley C. Shickles, 38, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of assault with injury, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and trespassing. Court documents state that Shickles assaulted Shauna M. Henry, 21, of 1265 Bluff St., No. 2, at her residence on July 19.
- Keith A. Reisen, 52, of Hazel Green, Wis., reported $2,000 worth of criminal damage to a garage door, garage and driveway at 1935 Ellis St. sometime between 6 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
- Wilbert L. Pearsall, 54, of 398 Main St., reported $2,000 worth of criminal damage to steel double doors at 1395 Washington St. between midnight Thursday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
- Wallace H. Berry Jr., 49, of 2743 Ventura Drive, No. 3, reported $3,500 worth of criminal damage to his vehicle between 9:30 a.m. and 4:05 p.m. Sunday while it was parked at his residence.