The new City of Dubuque assessor started in the role today.
Troy Patzner, formerly the city's chief deputy assessor, fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Rick Engelken.
Patzner was appointed to the position this week by the City Conference Board, which is made up of members of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, Dubuque City Council and Dubuque Community School Board.
Patzner will serve the remainder of Engelken's term, which runs through Dec. 31, and then a six-year term starting Jan. 1.
Patzner has been the chief deputy assessor for the city since November 2015. Before that, he was the Jackson County, Iowa, assessor.