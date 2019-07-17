The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Scott W. Johnson, 23, 512 W. 17th St., was arrested at about 6 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Glen Oak Street on a warrant charging second-degree harassment.
- Maria L. Sheets, 34, a resident of Hillcrest Family Services’ facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the facility on charges of assault, assault on persons in certain occupations and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Sheets assaulted Hillcrest nurse Rochelle R. Reiter, 48, and Dubuque police officer Nicholas Soppe.
- Ricky L. Chishom, 34, of 1550 Butterfield Drive, Apt. 221, was arrested at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and public intoxication. Court documents state that he assaulted his wife, Patricia J. Riley, 28, while in his vehicle Saturday.
- Kiana S. Hill, 40, of 2432 Queen St., was arrested at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Tips & Toes Nail Spa, 3500 Dodge St., Suite 100, on a charge of second-degree burglary.
William D. Gallaher, 37, of 3016 White St., was arrested at about 11:55 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East 28th and Jackson streets on charges of operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent person. Authorities said he was driving while drunk with a 13-year-old as a passenger.