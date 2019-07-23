Lights and poles have arrived for a lighting replacement project at Jenk Field in Dyersville.
The project is the result of a fundraising campaign launched by Dyersville Commercial Club in early 2018.
The 30-plus-year-old lights currently being used at the field have experienced a variety of issues in the past, including shortages during games. In addition, the wiring and 60-plus-year-old wooden poles were becoming a significant safety hazard.
There is no fixed date for the installation of the new lights, although campaign organizers expect it to occur after the final baseball game of the season is played in August.