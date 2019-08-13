Black Hills Energy rescheduled a planned purging of natural gas lines outside of Dubuque until today.
The utility announced Monday that weather conditions prompted the postponing of the work in the area of U.S. 20’s intersections with North Cascade and Cottingham roads west of Dubuque.
The procedure now is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. today.
An earlier announcement from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department advised that the move “may interrupt some services and also create a strong gas smell/odor in and around the area.”