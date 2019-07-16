PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Authorities said three people were arrested and criminal charges are recommended for a fourth after stolen firearms and drugs were found at a Prairie du Chien residence Sunday.
One of the residence’s owners, Dustin McCartney, 45, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property from a child and possession of methamphetamine, of THC and of drug paraphernalia. Authorities are recommending that criminal charges also be filed against the residence’s other owner, Sandra McCartney.
Additionally, two juveniles were arrested “for conducting numerous burglaries,” according to a press release from the Prairie du Chien Police Department. Their names were not released.
The arrests came after authorities executed a search warrant at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the McCartneys’ residence on East Pine Street.
“The search yielded numerous stolen firearms, power tools, fishing tackle and various other items, including methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia,” the release states.
A photo shared by police appears to show at least seven guns were recovered.
Prairie du Chien police and the Crawford County and Vernon County sheriff’s departments were involved in the investigation.
Residents are asked to contact authorities if they have had items stolen “over the last few weeks” but haven’t reported those thefts.