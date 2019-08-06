The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Southwest Wisconsin will begin offering two taxi services in Iowa County, according to Jamie Gould, business manager for the Iowa County ADRC and Department of Social Services.
The first will operate within the city of Mineral Point from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays. The fee for the first and last stops will be $2 each and 50 cents for additional stops in between.
Service will begin Aug. 15. To schedule an appointment, call 608-553-0590.
The ADRC also will offer a rural taxi service within Iowa County beginning Monday, Aug. 12. The hours of operation will be 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.
Fares will vary based on mileage and range from $2 to $30 for a one-way trip. To make a reservation, call 608-930-9835.
Anyone can use either taxi service, but people ages 60 and older and those with disabilities will be given first priority.
Reservations can be made the day the service is needed, but timing is subject to driver availability.