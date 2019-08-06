U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, will hold a Veterans Resource Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Iowa National Guard facility at 5001 Old Highway Road in Dubuque.
The event provides an opportunity for all service members, veterans and their families to meet with agencies and organizations providing services, support and job opportunities to veterans, according to a press release.
Participating organizations will include Veterans Freedom Center, Dubuque County Veterans Affairs, area colleges and universities, Small Business Development Center, the Dubuque VA Clinic, area employers, senior living centers, IowaWorks, New View Community Action Program and Hawkeye Area Community Action Program.
Veterans will be able to receive assistance with topics that include Veterans Affairs benefits, scheduling an appointment at the VA and affordable housing.