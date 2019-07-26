PEOSTA, Iowa — The buzz of power tools and smacks of hammers aren’t normally the sounds associated with summer for tri-state kids.
But to some area youths participating in a carpentry program, construction work has provided the soundtrack for their vacations.
The program is a partnership between Dubuque’s Dream Center and Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta.
Over a six-week period, nine students are building a shed from scratch. At the end of the course, the teens will have earned basic carpentry certificates and their shed will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting next year’s program.
Jayden Hoskins, 15, of Dubuque, said he had some previous experience with carpentry before starting this program, though nothing quite of this scale.
“Getting able to be hands-on and build, being able to cut and screw stuff,” Jayden said, describing what he has learned.
He also has enjoyed helping his peers learn from his past experience.
“It’s pretty cool showing the kids what I know and trying to teach them what they can do with this stuff,” he said.
The skills the students have learned extend beyond the program, Jayden added.
“When I grow up, I can show my kids this is what I did and show them how to use tools,” he said.
The students meet for three-hour sessions twice per week. The tools and building materials all have been supplied through area donors.
Each student also receives a stipend for their efforts, the funds for which are donated through Dubuque Works, a local workforce initiative powered by the Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
On Thursday, the students were finishing up the roof of their shed, completing arguably the most difficult part of the construction process so far, DeMarion Williams, 14, of Dubuque, said.
“Trying to get the angles correct” was challenging, he said.
DeMarion said he has enjoyed working with his peers in the program. He said “it feels great” knowing that the funds raised by the effort will help it grow.
“It’s been phenomenal,” he said. “Building this was really hard for most of us ... but it felt good coming together and working.”
Shamonte Hill, 18, also of Dubuque, said the experience will help him in the future as he pursues a career in engineering.
“Being able to see something I’ve been doing come together, it’ll be an accomplishment,” he said.
Tim Gaffney, Youth Career Development Coordinator for the Dream Center, said he’s enjoyed seeing the students expand their knowledge of construction.
“It’s really encouraging to see their skills grow,” he said. “(Especially since) before this program, some of these kids had never picked up a tool.”
Jobs in skilled trades, like carpentry, are in high demand, Gaffney explained. He said he hopes participation in the program will open students’ eyes to new career options.
“A lot of the younger generations seem like they aren’t really taking these trades,” he said. “But there are good jobs making a good living at the trades with very little college debt. ... These guys could make a good living with a year or two of college or just going straight into the trade and getting their training on the job.”
Joe Blodgett, of Dubuque, is one of the instructors with the program. Seeing the students grow in confidence throughout the weeks has been especially meaningful, he said.
“Once you could see the lightbulb went on and they realized that this wasn’t as hard as they imagined it in their minds,” was particularly satisfying, he said.
Being able to provide a hands-on learning opportunity is something Blodgett has appreciated.
“It’s fun to see the kids engage,” he said. “Whenever you’re just sitting in a classroom, you have a tendency to lose their attention. But out here, we actually have them doing hands-on stuff that’s able to keep their attention on it.”