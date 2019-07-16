A country superstar prompted record-breaking concert attendance for a Dubuque casino Sunday night.
Kane Brown espoused the virtues of small-town living, reflected on a tough childhood and expressed his fascination with fish flies during the sold-out show outside of Q Casino and Hotel.
Brown entertained an enthusiastic crowd of more than 5,000 fans — surpassing the venue’s previous record concert attendance by more than 2,000 people. Tickets to the performance sold out in late April.
Brown has notched four No. 1 songs — “What Ifs,” “Heaven,” “Lose It” and “Good as You” — on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since October 2017. The last of those four reached the top spot in June.
Throughout the night, Brown was more than willing to share a variety of musings, including his curiosity about the fish flies invading Dubuque.
“The bugs you got out here look like dragons,” he said.
Not all of Brown’s crowd interaction was so lighthearted, however.
The conversation took on a serious tone in the moments before he performed the song “Learning.”
Brown expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play in Dubuque, noting that he grew up in a small town in Georgia.
He also delved into the challenges of his childhood — praising the positive impact of his single mother and candidly discussing the physical abuse that he suffered at the hands of his stepfather.
This abuse is chronicled in the lyrics of “Learning,” where Brown sings that his stepdad “nearly beat me to death.” The song ends on a triumphant note, however, with Brown describing how he did not let that experience define him and how he is “learning how to let it go.”
Brown’s performance of the song “Homesick” served as another highlight.
He explained that the song was initially an autobiographical account of the loneliness he felt while being away from his family and touring on the road. As he reflected on the song’s meaning, however, he realized it was applicable to U.S. troops serving abroad.
Prior to the song, Brown showed video clips of servicemen and women. As his band played the song’s opening chords, the video board urged concertgoers to shine their phone lights to honor the troops.
Many fans waited hours to see Brown.
Kianna Kieler, of East Dubuque, Ill., said she showed up at the Back Waters Stage at 10 a.m. Sunday to stake her claim to a front-row space.
She was given the tickets as a 21st birthday present in February and spent five months looking forward to the show.
“I really like his songs,” Kieler said of Brown. “I feel like I can relate to a lot of them. Even before I heard he was coming to Dubuque, he was on the list of people I wanted to see.”
Kayla Leibfried, of Dubuque, felt some hometown pride when she first heard Brown was coming to Q Casino.
“I was honestly a bit surprised when I heard he was coming here,” she said. “We’re not that big of a town.”
In addition to enjoying the concert itself, Leibfried said the atmosphere at the Back Waters Stage was better than she expected.
“It felt a little bit like an Iowa football game,” she said. “People were here for hours before the concert. Everyone was so upbeat and just having a great time.”