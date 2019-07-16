Preston (Iowa) Meats and Grocery's old-fashioned, natural-casing hot dogs are not available at Fareway Meat & Grocery in Dubuque. Incorrect information was provided to the Telegraph Herald and included in a story Sunday on Page 1C. The hot dogs are sold at a variety of other local locations, including Cremer's Grocery and Eagle Country Market in Dubuque.
Correction
