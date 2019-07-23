Question: Does the Iowa Department of Transportation sell or share vehicle registration data or plate numbers with other states?
Answer: The sharing of vehicle record information is regulated by the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act, according to Sara Siedsma, a compliance officer for the Iowa DOT.
The law allows government agencies to share “personal information from a motor vehicle record” to carry out their official functions, Siedsma wrote in an email.
“In that way, we would be permitted to share personal information from a motor vehicle record with another state government agency, including law enforcement, if it was needed for their official government function,” she wrote.
However, whoever receives that information cannot disclose it unless doing so for a reason allowed by federal law.