Police said a Dubuque man badly injured two officers Friday when he head-butted them.
Mathew G. Foxhood, 22, no permanent address, was arrested on charges of two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations causing injury, interference with official acts and providing false identification information, as well as a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody.
He was scheduled to have a hearing today in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
Court documents state that Foxhood was on work release when he failed to return to the correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on July 2.
On Friday, Dubuque police officer Nicholas Soppe saw Foxhood walking in the area of West 16th and West Locust streets and stopped him because he was aware of the warrant for his arrest, documents state.
They report that Foxhood tried to provide police with a false name, but he was arrested and taken to Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.
"Once in the port area of the DLEC, he told officers not to touch him or he would assault police," states Soppe's report.
When police grabbed him, "he began to flail and moving his head erratically in an attempt to head-butt officers."
He head-butted Officer Clark Egdorf in the forehead, "resulting in a deep and large laceration and significant blood loss," documents state. Foxhood also head-butted Soppe in the face.
Documents state that Egdorf required "several stitches" for his wound and that Soppe was "diagnosed with a possible fractured nose."