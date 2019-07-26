Isaiah Williams and Levi Buchholtz dropped probes off a dock and into Catfish Creek this morning, then watched for their measurements to come in.
The equipment tested for indicators such as dissolved oxygen, temperature and pH, which the University of Dubuque students can use to analyze the quality of the water in the creek.
"Yes! Stabilized," Williams said as he finalized his measurements, reading them off to Adam Hoffman, a professor of environmental chemistry at UD.
Hoffman and his students are testing water quality throughout the county as part of a project being funded by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
The data hopefully will help show the locations of the biggest water-quality issues so local officials can focus their attention there, Hoffman said.
"Hopefully, ultimately, it gets used to help with water quality improvements," he said.
