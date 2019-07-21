Auditors working on behalf of a Dubuque-based community action agency said they question its ability to remain financially solvent in the face of ongoing deficits.
However, Operation: New View leaders believe steps taken before and after the agency’s fiscal year ended in September look promising and could signal a fresh start.
“Some of the issues that are reflected in the most-recent audit are issues that existed beforehand, and some issues that do not exist now,” said Steve Drahozal, chairman of the organization’s board of directors.
Operation: New View strives to “mobilize federal, state and local resources within Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties,” according to its website. Specifically, programs focus on addressing poverty and helping low-income residents develop the skills to advance their socioeconomic status.
Meriwether, Wilson and Co., PLLC, in May compiled an audit of Operation: New View, exploring assets and liabilities. The completion of the report was just announced by the state auditor’s office last week.
In a note attached to the document, auditors stated that Operation: New View has “suffered recurring deficits from activities in recent years.” As of Sept. 30, the agency had a total net asset deficit of $204,960 and an unrestricted net asset deficit of $424,407.
Auditors do note that agency leaders have developed a recovery and viability plan to control spending and minimize debt. They also have “made positive changes to fiscal staffing” and have secured “significant” grants from municipal partners.
But that might not be enough, auditors wrote.
“Despite the aforementioned positive developments, it is still currently not possible to fully predict the ultimate outcome of management’s efforts, and substantial doubt remains regarding the ability of the agency to continue as a going concern during the ensuing year,” they wrote.
Drahozal acknowledged the ongoing deficits. However, thanks to the work of interim Director John Wilson, board members now have the most clear picture of the agency’s health in Drahozal’s tenure, he said.
“Our interim executive director has been working diligently to assess our financial situation,” he said. “In the past, our audits had not been performed in a timely manner, as is required.”
In fact, the agency’s previous administration was so far behind, auditors had to complete three fiscal years’ worth of audits in a recent 12-month span, Drahozal said.
The board also has implemented financial controls to ensure every expense is covered appropriately.
“Before bills were paid,” Drahozal said. “Now they have be approved by the interim executive director, the board chair and the chair of our finance committee, so we have multiple employees overseeing what’s being paid.”
Board members also have turned to 28E partners, such as the City of Dubuque and supervisors in Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties. All have contributed additional funds to keep the organization solvent.
Drahozal said it is important to note that the money provided by the municipalities is going to their citizens as it helps fund weatherization programs, meals for low-income residents and programs like Liheap, which helps with utility expenses.
“What they’re doing is actually investing in their citizens,” Drahozal said.
Shirley Helmrichs, a Delaware County supervisor, said officials “really believe in the services” the agency offers.
“Operation: New View provides a lot of very necessary services for a lot of people in each of our communities and counties,” Helmrichs said.
Wilson was out of the office Friday and could not be reached for comment for this story. Drahozal said he was unable to specifically describe the agency’s current deficit situation without consulting with Wilson.
Helmrichs said she’s content with the developments made by agency officials in recent months.
“I’ve seen some really positive changes over the last eight months,” she said. “Sometimes it just takes a while to work things through.”