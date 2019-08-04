A Wisconsin lawmaker believes that the state is poised to reap benefits from Illinois drivers seeking relief from a newly increased gas tax.
Beginning July 1, the per-gallon fee jumped from 19 cents to 38 cents.
“The residents of Illinois are certainly aware of the differences in the price,” said state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green. “It sure is easy to fill up … if you’re in and out of that state.”
An additional 15.7-cent-per-gallon sales tax Illinois levies on motor vehicle fuel provides an additional incentive for customers to cross state lines for a cheaper pump. The situation highlights the challenge of selling gas in tri-state border communities where customers have their pick of fueling stations.
Last week, multiple Dubuque gas stations sold regular unleaded fuel at $2.63 and $2.64 per gallon. Meanwhile, several Grant County, Wis., gas stations near the Illinois border charged $2.69 per gallon.
Comparatively, the cost of unleaded fuel at a Phillips 66 in East Dubuque, Ill., was $2.74 per gallon, while Casey’s General Store in Galena, Ill., charged $2.80.
Casey’s Manager Rich Turner said prices jumped from about $2.55 per gallon after the tax increase went into effect.
“Our gas sales have been down because of it,” he said.
MAKING ADJUSTMENTS
Some Wisconsin gas stations are already seeing the benefits as customers make adjustments to their routines.
Scott Bartell, manager of a Citgo in Hazel Green, Wis., said many cars with Illinois license plates are pulling into his station.
“We’re loving it,” he said. “If the (Illinois) governor wants to raise your tax, it’s fine. We’ll take your money.”
Mark Kramer, of Apple Canyon Lake, Ill., delivers magazines from Iowa to Wisconsin. Since the tax increase, he always makes it a point to refuel in either state before heading home.
“Me and my wife are third generation, born in Chicago. … Our whole family has left Illinois,” Kramer said after fueling at a Benton, Wis., gas station Wednesday. “People are closing up. Businesses don’t want to open because it’s too expensive. Too much tax.”
Iowa, where the gas tax is 30.5 cents per gallon, offers Illinois drivers another savings option.
Brenda Pender, of Colona, Ill., chooses to drive about 15 minutes to Le Claire, Iowa, where gas is 25 to 30 cents cheaper depending on the day.
She and her son, Jeremy, and his girlfriend Brandi Sell, stopped at the Hazel Green Citgo station Wednesday.
“We filled up the day before the switch,” Brenda said. “Then we started going to Iowa.”
OPERATIONAL CHANGES
The tax also will impact how some regional businesses operate.
John Vesey, fleet support coordinator at Hirschbach Motor Lines, said the Dubuque-based trucking firm will adjust its fueling locations.
“The concept would be that we would fuel less in Illinois and more in Indiana or Iowa due to those taxes,” he said. “That’s one of those strategies that businesses will end up doing.”
The company uses diesel fuel, which only increased 5 cents in Illinois to 45.5 cents per gallon.
“It will increase our overhead a little bit,” Vesey said.
Marklein said he hopes to monitor data in the coming months to see if there is a meaningful increase in Wisconsin’s motor fuel tax revenue.