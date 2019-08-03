Spending time at Comiskey Park is commonplace during the summer months, especially for kids living in downtown Dubuque.
However, on Saturday afternoon, the park was full with more than 20 tables and hundreds of kids and families connecting over resources to help prepare for the upcoming academic year.
“Connecting people to people and people to resources” is the mission of the annual Back to School Bash event, said Anderson Sainci, organizer and member of Dubuque’s Black Men’s Coalition.
“The key is bringing people together saying, ‘How can we work together to start the school year?’” he said.
The event, which is in its fourth year, has continued to grow, Sainci said, both in attendance and community organizations coming out to participate.
“We’re so thankful to have organizations that want to help kids,” he said. “It’s all of us working together to build a better community.”
This year’s theme focused on brain health. So along with local resources providing informational materials and registration for services, there were kid-friendly activities to include them in the discussion.
Instructor Nancy Trowbridge, from the Center for I Am, taught kids tai chi and karate moves. Attendees also used yoga mats to practice breathing and meditative techniques.
“We call it ‘keeping yourself healthy from the inside out,’” Trowbridge said. “Just anything to empower them to take care of themselves because it can be so stressful out there for them.”
Representatives for St. Mark Youth Enrichment, an event co-sponsor, passed out free books to the children, each child getting a book of his or her choice.
Beth McGorry, director of donor relations for St. Mark, said to be on theme with this year’s event, the books featured characters who showcased resilience, perseverance and some also discussed how to express emotion in a healthy way.
“Trying to figure out for little kids when they’re dealing with those big emotions — and kids are feeding off their mom and dad’s stress — so how do you give them the opportunity to go, ‘I can calm my own self down. I know how to do that,’” she said. “And these books are helpful (in doing that).”
Parents also could sign up to receive free school supplies bag for their child through St. Mark. McGorry said she estimates more than 2,000 local students will receive supplies this way.
Local nonprofit Life Connections, which provides behavioral health services and therapy for children, also participated.
Andrea Helgager, a behavioral health intervention service providers, said the organization works with school-aged children on establishing a positive perspective and developing coping skills in emotional situations.
“We definitely want to focus on growth mindset,” she said. “Helping kids so they’re not saying, ‘I can’t do it.’ Instead they’re saying, ‘I can’t do it yet.’”
Tyler Stapleton, a family community support provider with Life Connections, said raising awareness and creating conversations about brain health is key to creating safer and more productive school and home life for children and parents alike.
He said Dubuque is “growing in leaps and bounds” in this area, though “we need to make sure we treat this as an actual medical problem.”
“So we need to make sure that we’re out helping kids in the best possible way,” Stapleton said.
Krystal Russell attended the event for the first time with her 5-year-old son, Jordan Anthony.
Russell said she was grateful to have access to multiple resources in one place as Jordan prepares to attend Audubon Elementary School later this month.
“It gives us an opportunity to see what is out there for your school-aged child as far as developmental stages and networking, trying to help folks who may not understand how the school district exactly works or runs,” she said. “So that’s really nice.”