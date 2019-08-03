News in your town

Guttenberg workshop to consider walking opportunities Monday

Intersection on JFK to become 4-way stop Monday due to traffic signal repairs

Brain health theme of Dubuque's Back to School Bash

Months after JFK sidewalk fight, several neighbors installing walkways on their own

After series of motions, Dubuque County supervisors OK matching funds for possible lead paint grant

Alliant responds to list of consumer questions related to proposed rate hike

Dubuque teen accused of multiple assaults, fracturing girl's skull loses bid for reduced bond

Program links SW Wisconsin farmers with disabilities to resources

Tri-state flotation rental businesses struggle to stay afloat after waterway woes in May, June

'10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's' event set for Dubuque

Local orchard plans to build, book stays in guest treehouse

East Dubuque officials not releasing police report regarding mayor fight

Resiliency commission primes for Dubuque's climate planning with early outreach, interviews

REMINDER: Iowa's sales tax holiday set for today, Saturday

CORRECTED: Weekend Buzz: 6 events to check out this weekend

Worthington water tower offline for 2 weeks

New archway designed by late teacher dedicated in Delaware County

Jo Daviess County growers weigh demand, challenges of tropical produce

Local law enforcement reports

Manchester to pig out during annual Bacon-N-Hops Fest

Taste of Dubuque features some flavorful firsts

Local officials react after Iowa board votes to require seat belts on school buses

Jo Daviess County man faces 5 sex crime charges for allegedly abusing girl

Authorities: Teen injured in crash after swerving to avoid deer in Grant County

After 58 years, couple sells Cascade service center

New Dubuque assessor starts after recent appointment

SW Wisconsin study finds evidence of human, livestock contamination in wells

Miners reunion set for Saturday in Platteville

Documents: Woman told police she stole car to drive to Dubuque for meth use

TH poll: Dubuque debate-watchers point to too many candidates, prefer Buttigieg, Warren

Local fair royalty: 6 queens, 2 kings crowned

Repairs to address dangerous curve on Dubuque County road, but not all agree on approach

GALLERY: 10 most-read TH stories from July

State board approve rule requiring seat belts on all new Iowa school buses

Guttenberg workshop to consider walking opportunities Monday

