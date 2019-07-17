Dubuque County supervisors this week voted unanimously to provide a $50,000 match should local officials secure a federal grant to help attract a major airline to establish a Dubuque-to-Denver flight.
Dubuque Regional Airport Manager Bob Grierson and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Molly Grover previously asked supervisors to commit the funds toward an effort to raise $400,000 to $500,000 to supplement that grant if it is received.
The goal is to offer a total of $1.2 million as a “minimum revenue guarantee” to entice United Airlines to add two round-trip flights per day to Denver. Grierson said several other communities, including Sioux City, Iowa, have secured new flights by using such guarantees.