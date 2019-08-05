Nina Turner opened her remarks in Dubuque on Sunday with a moment of silence in the wake of consecutive mass shootings in the U.S.
The violence in El Paso, Texas, and in her home state of Ohio, Turner said, underscored why Democrats such as Dubuque’s Lindsay James must win at the ballot box in 2020.
“This is the 21st century, not the 19th century, not the 18th century or even the 20th century,” said Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and the national co-chairwoman of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. “We are not a perfect nation, but one thing we have prided ourselves in is being one of progress. We are going backwards, and people are losing their lives because of it.”
Turner was among the guest speakers at a corn boil fundraising event held at Flora Park for James, a state representative.
“This country can’t stand, nor could the world take, another term with President Donald Trump,” Turner said. “The way he is out here disparaging people based on their race or where they’re from is really causing chaos that is coming up in people’s actions. The Democrats must win (in 2020) because we must show, through leadership, a way to create an environment that is welcoming to all of our differences.”
Before the event, James called on lawmakers to work together to curb gun violence.
“It is heart-wrenching to wake up every single day and see headline after headline where there are mass shootings and victims of gun violence across our country,” James said. “It has been an issue in our country that we are aware of and because of the NRA and the gun lobby we have had very little political movement on it. So this is a time when legislators and people alike should join together and fight for common sense gun safety regulations.”
James’ second annual corn boil fundraising event drew more than 175 people.
Doug Cheever, of Dubuque, said he attended the event to support James’ re-election efforts. “I think she’s the right sort of head we need (in office),” Cheever said.
Rob Sand, Iowa’s Democratic state auditor, spoke in support of James’ re-election at the event. He said before the event that Republicans have not shown a willingness to address gun violence.
“People bothered by this should be letting representatives know that their votes depend on change,” Sand said. “Their votes depend on taking actions that actually are going to reduce the likelihood of this happening at events like this on afternoons like this.”
Calls to Republican spokespeople seeking comments were not returned Sunday afternoon.