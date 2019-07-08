WORTHINGTON, Iowa — In 1987, a Hollywood crew set up in Worthington to film a movie about desperate farmers turned heroic thieves.
“Miles from Home” made just $188,964 in its lifetime, according to the Internet Movie Database. The 1989 hit “Field of Dreams,” filmed in nearby Dyersville, made $531,346 in its opening weekend alone.
But Worthington remembers “Miles from Home” fondly.
“It was really cool at the time, but then it never took off,” said Worthington farmer Gary Lahr.
Lahr was an extra in the film, playing a government agent who protected visiting Soviet official Nikita Khrushchev. He thinks he was on screen for about three seconds, but remembers shooting the single scene over and over and receiving $35.
“A bunch of us all just signed up,” Lahr said of getting the gig. “They took a look at you and decided what kind of haircut you got.”
The film stars Richard Gere and Kevin Anderson, who play distressed farmers who burn their once-prosperous property after intense rain ruins their crops. The brothers become robbers, targeting banks that had foreclosed other farms.
Lahr spoke to the Telegraph Herald earlier this summer about the harsh impacts the rainy spring had on his planting season. He understands farm stress, but said the movie version was exaggerated.
“It adds a little bit of truth to it, but it was Hollywood,” he said.
Lahr and others frequented Mike’s Restaurant Lounge in Worthington with the cast and crew. Owner Mike Wessels, who sold the establishment in the mid-1990s, said the film team visited every day. The restaurant even cooked a pork chop dinner as a prop for the film.
“It was a real busy time,” Wessels said. “Actually, a lot of young girls were coming from Cedar Rapids, around there, to see Richard Gere and Kevin Anderson.”
It was good for business, and Wessels got to know everyone involved. He said they were all “very nice.”
“They got a kick out of a lot of it at the time,” he said, remembering their reaction to the old-fashioned gas stove in his kitchen.
The movie, he said, was “OK.” He liked seeing familiar locations on screen.
But his viewing experience could not compare to that of the Schnier family, whose farm became Gere and Anderson’s.
“It was exciting, I guess, to watch it,” said Dick Schnier, who farmed the family land at the time. “Doesn’t happen very often.”
The filmmakers put an ad in the paper seeking a farm with a long lane and corn on one side, he recalled. Schnier said a community member nominated his family farm. His family moved into an empty house a half-mile up the road for about four months during filming.
Family members could watch on set whenever they wanted, Schnier said. He remembers the fire scene most of all, which he watched with a large group along a creek on the property. After the second take, the film had to hire a carpenter to repair the home.
“The whole inside of the house was pretty much scorched,” Schnier said.
The Schnier family invited the entire cast and crew to daughter Maria’s high school graduation party, and was surprised when everyone came. But the Schniers were caught somewhat off guard when Hollywood vegetarians did not want the steaks the family grilled for the occasion.
He said they were all very kind, though, and gave Maria graduation gifts.
“You hear stories about what a jerk (Richard Gere) is, but he was really nice to us,” Schnier said.
Gere’s publicists did not respond to requests for comment for this story, but Kevin Anderson did share some memories of Worthington.
He said he remembers the people being “real nice,” visiting local establishments and living on a hog farm with Gere for about a month. The owner, who he believes was the town’s mayor, taught them to clean pig pens and ride a tractor.
“That’s probably my fondest memory of the whole thing,” Anderson said.