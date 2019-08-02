A Telegraph Herald informal poll of Democratic debate-watchers in Dubuque this week showed a consensus that the field of presidential hopefuls is too large, while also shedding light on local residents’ preferred candidates.
A total of 20 Democratic candidates, each hoping to earn the party’s nod to face President Donald Trump in 2020, sparred over multiple issues during the two nights of the debate, hosted by cable news network CNN.
Nearly 100 people attended two Dubuque County Democrats debate watch parties, held Tuesday at Jumpers Sports Bar and Grill and Wednesday at Denny’s Lux Club. Attendees included active members of the local party, as well as campaign employees and supporters.
Forty-one attendees participated in the TH survey. More than half — 22 — believe the current slate of 25 Democratic presidential candidates is too many.
“There are just too many of them yet,” said Charlie Winterwood.
“They don’t actually get to get into their policies,” said Grettle Winterwood, Charlie’s wife.
Recent Loras College graduate Trevor Fannon said he was concerned that people really focused on politics might soon be fatigued by the many voices in the race.
“The (Democratic National Committee) is in a difficult situation,” he said. “They can’t step in too early, but eventually they are going to have to get this winnowed down.”
Fifteen survey respondents selected an option suggesting that “the number of candidates should be determined by the number of people who want to run.”
When asked how many candidates they would like to see still in the race as of the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucus on Feb. 3, 2020, 15 said they would prefer three to five. Five more said they would like to see 10 options. The others were all over the map.
When those polled were asked what issue they are most concerned about, climate topped the list. Twenty-five people listed climate change or environmental issues in their top two.
Health care also was central to the crowd, making 21 lists.
Other notes from the TH poll:
- Respondents were asked which five candidates have impressed them the most. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg topped the candidate pool, appearing on 30 completed surveys. Only two respondents listed Buttigieg on their list of five candidates who impressed them the least.
- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, made 25 most-impressed lists. She also only made one bottom-five list. Warren’s campaign is one of three with brick-and-mortar offices in Dubuque and is the one with the largest staff. Several staffers attended the watch parties, shaking hands, hugging and laughing with local residents that they have met canvassing.
- U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, came away with the third-most mentions on most-impressed lists, with 19. He also had the biggest difference between nights, making only three lists Tuesday, then 16 Wednesday — the night he took the stage to debate. Booker made two bottom-five lists.
- Another candidate who fared better on the night she took the stage, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, made 17 most-impressed lists. She made four least-impressed lists as well.
- Among the race’s front-runners in national polls, former Vice President Joe Biden proved divisive. He made the fifth-most most-impressed lists, with 16. But he also appeared on the second-most least-impressed lists, with 12.
- Biden was followed by another national front-runner, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, who famously made a race out of the Democratic primary four years ago. Thirteen attendees included Sanders on their top-five lists. Two listed him among their bottom five.
- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was among the five most-impressive candidates on 12 lists, notable since he didn’t make it onto the stage for the first round of debates. The governor lambasted the Democratic National Committee for that omission, insisting he should not have been punished by doing his job and waiting until he had addressed bills passed by his state’s legislature to announce his campaign.
- Julian Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama, and former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke made nine and eight most-impressed lists, respectively.
- The rest of the field made five or fewer most-impressed lists. Only candidates who didn’t make the second debate — Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam, billionaire Tom Steyer, former U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, of Massachusetts — made no top-five lists.
- Spiritualist author Marianne Williamson made the most least-impressed lists, with 16. But she also made four most-impressed lists — more than multiple members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, two governors and the mayor of the nation’s most-populous city.
Only Williamson and Biden made it onto more than 10 lists of candidates who impressed respondents the least. Every one of the 25 candidates was mentioned on at least one least-impressed list.