The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jenah L. Mutert, 32, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Mutert assaulted Jimmy W. Mattison, 37, of Mineral Point, Wis., in the vicinity of Cedar Cross Road and Hughes Court in the presence of their children, ages 12 and 10.
- Zoe A. Smith, 18, no permanent address, was arrested at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Main Street in Dubuque on a charge of third-degree burglary.
- Cory W. Straub, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Main Street in Dubuque on a charge of third-degree burglary.
- Tony J. Criss, 34, of 1600 Butterfield Drive, No. 207, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $1,500 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday from his residence.
- Daniel R. Atkinson, of 3586 Keymont Drive, reported $500 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle parked at his residence between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.
- Rowan J. Johnson, 33, of Clinton, Iowa, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $1,500 between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 5:50 a.m. Tuesday from the 600 block of Caledonia Place.
- John R. McGee, 34, of 2086 Garfield Ave., reported items worth $1,850, including clothes and a microwave, were taken between 4 p.m. July 26 and 9 a.m. Monday from 1828½ Central Ave.
Rhonda J. Voseberg, 56, of 2956 Davenport St., reported wire fraud resulting in the loss of $1,500 between 10 a.m. Sunday and 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.