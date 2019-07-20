The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Curnet J. Brewer, 35, of 2301½ White St., was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Thursday at 3201 Central Ave. on charges of domestic assault and interference with official acts. Police said he assaulted Felicia M. Johnson, 32, at their home.
- Kentrall E. Barnes, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Butterfield Road on charges of domestic assault, public intoxication and violation of a domestic-abuse protective order. Court documents state that Barnes assaulted Sherron G. Shumaker, 27, of 1555 Butterfield Road, No. 123.
- Mario Rucker-January, 20, of Evanston, Ill., was arrested at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging escape from custody. Court documents state that he failed to return to a state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 28, 2017.