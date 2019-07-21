SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, July 22
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Veteran’s Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Jones Junior High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, 2775 NW Arterial.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Games every Monday at the Lux Club.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday, July 23
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Use 13th St. entrance. Details: 563-599-2748.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge (dining room).
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, July 24
The Salvation Army, The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Building Relationships, 10:30 a.m., Asbury, Iowa, branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Seventh grade+. Presented by the Riverview Center. What makes a relationship or friendship safe and healthy? Come learn about connecting with people in safe and healthy ways.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Live Music on the Patio, 2 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, #10. Mark Zalasnik will be playing from 2-5 p.m.
Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins, 2 p.m. The Grand Opera House, 135 W. 8th St. One of the most popular Disney movies of all time captures the heart in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical.
Not Quite Brothers, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, south of Guttenberg, Iowa.
Blues in the Vineyard with Avey Grouws Band, 3 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin, Iowa. Enjoy Iowa cheeses and BBQ pork sandwiches, or bring your own picnic. No alcohol may be brought in.
Johnnie Walker Live, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Johnnie Walker plays all your favorite music.
Ratchet Jaw and Tete de Mort, 5 p.m., Sandy Hook Tavern, 3868 Sandy Hook Tavern, Sandy Hook, Wis. A double shot of Sunday Funday.
Tuesday, July 23
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday, July 24
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Wednesday, July 24
Smokestack’s Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., 62 E. 7th St. Dubuque’s newest movie experience is on Wednesdays at Smokestack’s second-floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop. Film titles are announced on Facebook, so follow smokestackdbq.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday, July 22
Grout Museum Presents: Mad Mixture, 11 a.m., Farley, Iowa, Drexler branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. All ages. Explore combustion, snakes, kitchen science and more.
Grout Museum Presents: Star Lab, 2 p.m., Peosta, Iowa, branch, 8342 Peosta Road. All ages. View the night sky in the portable star lab.
Moon Rover STEM Craft, 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross, Iowa, branch, 895 Main Street. Ages kindergarten-third grade. Build and decorate a wind-up moon rover, then watch it go.
Tuesday, July 23
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross, Iowa, branch, 895 Main Street. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Farley, Iowa, branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome.
Edible Planet, 1 p.m., Peosta, Iowa, branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Ages second-fifth grade. Learn about the Earth’s layers by building a model with edible materials. Then enjoy a planet-sized snack. Pre-registration required.
Wednesday, July 24
Story Time, 9 a.m., Peosta, Iowa, branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome!
Story Time, 10 a.m., Epworth, Iowa, branch, 110 Bierman Road. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome!
Strange New Planet, 1 p.m., Epworth, Iowa, branch, 110 Bierman Road. Ages second-grade and up. Learn how astronomers study planets and other outer space objects in this hands-on science workshop. You’ll be given a new “planet” to observe, study and name.
LEARNING
Today
Financial Peace University, 3 p.m., Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. This nine-lesson course taught by Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan and Rachel Cruze helps you work a plan to nail a budget, defeat debt and free yourself from money worries.
Wednesday, July 24
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Conquer your fear of public speaking. Toastmasters is here to help you develop your speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment. Find your voice today.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, July 22
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Tuesday, July 23
Back to Work Classes, 6:30 p.m., Statera, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Join other moms who are getting ready to go back to work. The class will help you design a plan for pumping at work, share info about paced feeding and answer any questions you have.
Couples Aroma Hand Massage, 6:30 p.m., Statera, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Join together as we experience this quick and simple, yet impactful, form of human connection. Learn about aroma therapy and the power of touch.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Village offices, 500 East Avenue, Dickeyville, Wis., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 and older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 1E.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Monday, July 22
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m. Mt. Carmel’s Caritas Studio, 1130 Carmel Drive.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central Avenue. Service Club Meeting.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020
Sex Addicts Anonymous (SAA), 5:30 p.m., downtown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits, as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Center, 799 Main St., room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Alcoholics Anonymous, St. John’s Episcopal Church parish house, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG,, MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center, 1111 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Tuesday, July 23
Alcoholics Anonymous,, 12 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, 8th and Main Streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf and Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., 90 Main St., Bishop Block Conference Room. For survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, Marian Hall, 1050 Carmel Drive. Details: 563-581-9840.
Wednesday, July 24
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m.,
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Sertoma Club noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, 8th and Main Streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting. Details: John at 563-564-1128.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Thursday, July 25
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Al-Anon/Alateen, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Fogarty Hall, 1240 Rush St.
Memory Café, 12:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Mound, County Road Z, off Highway 11, Sinsinawa, Wis. Support for those dealing with memory loss. Sinsinawa Mound is collaborating with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Details: 608-748-4411, ext. 4411.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and/or queer.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families (ACA), 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John at 563-564-1128 or Marcy at 563-590-6726.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
The Galena Territory Farmers’ Market, 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive, Galena, Ill. Admission is free. Enjoy browsing a wide variety of products from vendors including those from local farms, and different arts and crafts from local artisans.
Tuesday, July 23
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Avenue. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m. and regular games begin at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Wednesday, July 24
DIY Welcome Mat, 5:30 p.m., Asbury, Iowa, branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Ages 16 and up. Display your favorite fandom outside your front door! Make a cool welcome mat using our stencils or create your own design.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. One jackpot pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A & W, 250 W. 1st St., second floor. Monthly meeting of local postage stamp and postal history collectors
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
OTHER Events
Today
Holy Trinity Parish Auction, 11 a.m., Holy Trinity parish grounds, 101 S. Andres St., Luxemburg, Iowa. Auction includes items such as handmade quilts, a Farmall 560 international pedal tractor, board and pallets signs, and much more.
Wednesday, July 24
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Beckman High School Blood Drive, noon, Beckman High School, 1325 9th St., Dyersville, Iowa. Details: Shirley, 563-875-6015.