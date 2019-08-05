Several state-level firearm charges recently were dismissed for a Dubuque man who now faces federal prosecution.
An Iowa District Court judge recently approved a prosecutor’s motion related to Norris W. Culver Jr., 33, to dismiss charges of possession of a firearm as a felon, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
That request came because Culver now is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and a person convicted of domestic violence. His trial date in that case is scheduled for Aug. 26.
The federal charge relates to a shooting on May 17.
State court documents report that Dubuque police responded to 818 Rhomberg Ave. at 11 p.m. on May 17 after gunshots were reported. Authorities said they located spent shell casings and saw impact marks from bullets on the front of the home.
Police used witness statements and traffic camera footage to identify Culver as the person responsible. He was arrested when he exited 821 Rhomberg Ave.
A search of that residence yielded a .45-caliber handgun, which matched the shell casings at the scene, according to court documents.
Federal court documents list four previous convictions for Culver that would have made it illegal for him to have allegedly possessed that handgun. The documents state that he was convicted in January 2010 of third-offense operating while intoxicated and of domestic assault causing injury and in May 2013 with first-degree attempted burglary and of second-offense domestic assault causing injury.