A group from Bellevue, Iowa, toured a former school in Dubuque on Thursday while considering the future of an aging structure in their community.
About 20 people — a mix of Bellevue Community School District officials and residents — toured Marquette Hall at 2222 Queen St. The former Sacred Heart school, which was built in 1915, has been converted into 28 one- and two-bedroom apartments after sitting vacant for 15 years.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said the visit was organized to help give school district officials and local residents an idea of what could happen to the district’s current elementary school if funding is approved to build a new one.
“Some people need to see those things and see what could happen and what the possibilities are,” he said.
The district’s elementary school was built in 1848, and Meyer said its issues include out-of-date infrastructure and a lack of space.
School officials have made multiple attempts in recent years to land funding for a new structure.
In April, just 47% of voters supported a $14.5 million bond measure. That came after 44% of voters in September backed a $16 million measure. A 60% supermajority was needed in both cases.
District officials have indicated they intend to take another bond measure to voters at some point in the future.
Meyer said many residents have concerns about what would happen to the current school if a new one is constructed.
Potential options could include converting it to provide housing or office space, though no decisions have been made by school district officials.
“Several people have asked me what’s going to happen to it individually,” Meyer said. “I think it’s important to have a plan for that.”
The group on Thursday walked through several apartment units and learned about the process of renovating the school while maintaining its historic aesthetic.
David Heiar, senior advisor/community coach for Jackson County Economic Alliance who helped organize the tour, said tackling a similar project in Bellevue would require multiple funding sources and extensive planning.
“It takes all of those things to make those projects work, but it can be done,” he said.
Bellevue resident Lucy Zeimet said she was impressed with the renovation of the Dubuque school and that she wished to see something similar done in Bellevue. She added that rental housing is in short supply in town.
“It’s wonderful to see how these old buildings can be transformed into useful spaces,” she said. “We want our school to keep meeting community needs for the next 100 years.”
Meyer said district officials currently are gathering more detailed information regarding the cost of constructing a new school. He said another bond measure likely would not be put forth to voters until early to mid-2020.