The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Shykeem L. Williams, 25, of 925 W. Fifth St., was arrested at about 2 a.m. Friday on charges of domestic assault, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and violation of a no-contact order. Court documents state that Williams assaulted Haylee A. Schiltz, 24, of 535 Sullivan St., in the 200 block of Main Street early Friday.
Tara J. Blum, 39, of McFarland, Wis., was arrested at about 4:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Greyhound Park Road on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She later was arrested on two counts of possession of contraband in a correctional institution for allegedly trying to smuggle methamphetamine and prescription drugs for which she did not have a prescription into the Dubuque County Jail.